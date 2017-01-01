We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Lancaster, California, United States
Mon
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
We Are Locally Owned & Operated in the Antelope Valley. We Travel Throughout Los Angeles and Kern County.
Soot Removers LLC Was Created For The Sole Purpose of Keeping Families Safe While Enjoying a Warm Fire in Their Home. We Here at Soot Removers Believe in the Integrity That the Hearth Industry Has to Offer and With Our Superior Customer Service Skills Its a Win For the Consumer and Our Technicians. We Work Hard to Gain Your Trust to Become Your Sweep For Life Technician. All of Our Technicians Are Certified , Intelligent, Professional, and Respectful.. We Offer Competitive Pricing And Price Match The Competition as Long as They Are Certified. Soot removers LLC Also Offers Dryer Vent Cleaning Service, Dryer Vent Fires Are More Common Than Chimney Fires.
Soot Removers LLC Provides Our Community With a Chimney Sweep or Dryer Vent Service!
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Lancaster, California, United States
Open today
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.