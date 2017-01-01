Soot Removers LLC Was Created For The Sole Purpose of Keeping Families Safe While Enjoying a Warm Fire in Their Home. We Here at Soot Removers Believe in the Integrity That the Hearth Industry Has to Offer and With Our Superior Customer Service Skills Its a Win For the Consumer and Our Technicians. We Work Hard to Gain Your Trust to Become Your Sweep For Life Technician. All of Our Technicians Are Certified , Intelligent, Professional, and Respectful.. We Offer Competitive Pricing And Price Match The Competition as Long as They Are Certified. Soot removers LLC Also Offers Dryer Vent Cleaning Service, Dryer Vent Fires Are More Common Than Chimney Fires.